Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Wearing non-contact sweater
Oleksiak (concussion) was on the ice in a non-contact jersey Thursday.
Considering Oleksiak hasn't been cleared for contact, it's safe to assume he won't be in action against the Red Wings on Thursday. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the towering defenseman. Even once cleared for contact, if could still be some time before the Toronto native is given the all-clear to play in a game. In the meantime, Juuso Riikola figures to remain in the Penguins' lineup during Oleksiak's absence.
