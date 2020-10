Drozg will start the 2020-21 season on loan with Slovenian club HK Olimpija Ljubljana, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Drzog split time last season between the minor-league levels. The 21-year-old winger struggled to produce with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as he managed a mere eight points in 32 outings compared to 13 goals and 10 helpers in 24 games with ECHL Wheeling. Drozg figures to be a long-shot to break into the Penguins' lineup in the near future.