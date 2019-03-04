Penguins' Jan Drozg: Inks entry-level deal

Drozg agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Drozg was selected by the Penguins in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. In 54 games this season with QMJHL Shawinigan, the winger racked up 19 goals and 34 assists and should reach the 20-goal mark before the end of the year. The 19-year-old will leave juniors for the minor-league ranks starting with the 2019-20 campaign, but will probably need another year or two with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before he gets a call-up to the Steel City.