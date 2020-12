Drozg is headed back from his loan stint overseas to join Pittsburgh ahead of training camp, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

In 10 games for Ljubljana Olimpija HK, Drozg racked up an impressive seven goals and 10 helpers in 10 outings. The Penguins are pretty deep on the right-wing, so Drozg will likely be a long shot for the 23-man roster but could land on the taxi squad instead of heading straight to the AHL.