Rutta (lower body) was on the ice with the Penguins on Tuesday but is not expected to play versus the Devils, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Rutta has been skating with the team for a few days now but has yet to be cleared to get back into the lineup. Tuesday will mark the 32-year-old defenseman's 10th consecutive absence due to his lower-body problem. Once cleared to play, Rutta figures to knock either Mark Friedman or Chad Ruhwedel from the lineup.