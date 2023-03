Rutta was labeled week-to-week Monday due to his lower-body problem.

Rutta's absence, combined with that of Marcus Pettersson (lower body) and Jeff Petry (upper body) will stretch the Penguins' blue-line depth. Even when healthy, Rutta isn't exactly an offensive force considering he has just one point in his previous 11 outings. For now, Mark Friedman and Taylor Fedun will make up the bottom pairing.