Rutta produced an assist, three hits and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes

Rutta had a solid game all around, which included a helper on Jake Guentzel's game-tying goal in the second period. The assist ended Rutta's point drought at 11 games, and he also went minus-8 in that span. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to seven points, a plus-7 rating, 50 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 48 hits and 22 PIM through 39 contests. He remains more of a defensive player operating in a top-four role.