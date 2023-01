Rutta posted a secondary assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Rutta posted a season-low, minus-3 rating in Tuesday's game against the Canucks, but his apple in this latest contest helped him to a neutral rating on a night where opposing netminder David Rittich stood on his head. As a stay-at-home defender, Rutta has just eight points (three goals, five assists) through 41 games.