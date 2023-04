Rutta underwent successful core muscle surgery this week, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rutta will need 8-10 weeks to recover and is expected to be at full strength in time for the start of training camp in September. Rutta missed 26 of the Penguins' last 40 games as he was battling the injury. He ended the season with three goals and nine points in 56 games.