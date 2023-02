Rutta (upper body) is hoping to return to action Saturday in St. Louis, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Rutta partook in a full practice Friday for the first time since he was hurt Jan. 14, a span of 15 games. The defenseman said that while he wants to return, the final decision would be made by the coaching staff. Rutta has three goals and five assists in 42 games this season.