Rutta signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Penguins on Wednesday.

After going to the Stanley Cup Finals in three straight years with the Lightning, Rutta will get a change of scenery. The 31-year-old had 18 points in a career-high 76 contests last season, often drawing first-pairing assignments despite averaging 16:23 of ice time per game. The 31-year-old's role in Pittsburgh has yet to be determined, but he'll likely be a flexible, defense-first blueliner.