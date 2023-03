Rutta (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and isn't expected to play Saturday against the Rangers, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Rutta has contributed nine points, 62 shots on goal, 68 blocks and 68 hits in 53 contests this campaign. He will be replaced in the lineup by Mark Friedman, who is up with the big club on an emergency basis.