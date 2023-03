Rutta (lower body) did not travel for Tuesday's clash with the Red Wings.

Rutta will be out of action for his sixth straight contest due to his lingering lower-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran blueliner was stuck in a 33-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 23 versus Calgary. During that stretch, the Czech native notched just four assists and shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside even once cleared to play.