Rutta (upper body) was put on the injured reserve list Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Rutta hasn't been in the lineup since Saturday because of the injury. He has three goals and eight points in 42 contests in 2022-23. Rutta's injury had previously been regarded as day-to-day, so while him being moved to the injured reserve is discouraging, he might not be unavailable for too long.