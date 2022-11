Rutta is being evaluated for an upper-body injury suffered in Wednesday's game versus the Capitals, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Rutta was hurt in the second period and didn't return to the game. At one point, the Penguins only had three defensemen available, but Jeff Petry was able to return to the contest. Rutta can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game in Toronto.