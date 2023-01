Rutta (upper body) won't travel with the Penguins to Ottawa for Wednesday's game, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

It appears as though Rutta will miss at least one more contest after being a late scratch for Monday's contest against Anaheim. He is listed as day-to-day. Rutta has supplied eight points, 53 shots on goal, 52 blocks and 58 hits in 42 games this season.