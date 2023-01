Rutta (upper body) is skating but hasn't been cleared to practice with the team, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Tuesday.

Rutta's lack of practice time probably will see him sidelined through the All-Star break, though he hasn't been officially ruled out by the team. Even once cleared to play, the 32-year-old defenseman probably shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value, at best, given his limited offensive upside.