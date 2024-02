Harkins (concussion) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.

Harkins, who missed the past two games, will replace Johnny Gruden in the lineup Sunday against the Kings. The 26-year-old Harkins has four assists, 59 hits and 31 shots on goal in 34 games this season. Gruden and Vinnie Hinostroza were returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday in corresponding moves.