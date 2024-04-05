Harkins (hand) has been cleared for contact and participated in practice Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harkins could be nearing a return from a 15-game absence due to his hand injury, though he will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can suit up. The 26-year-old Cleveland native is stuck in an 18-game pointless streak and hasn't found the back of the net in 43 games this season. As such, his potential return to action likely won't impact the majority of fantasy players.