Harkins picked up an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Harkins' shot attempt went wide only for Erik Karlsson to take control of the puck and fire one home to give the Penguins an early 2-0 lead. Interestingly enough, Harkins has gone from habitually jumping between the minors and the NHL earlier in the season to sharing the ice with high-profile defensemen like Karlsson in the latest tilt. However, the 26-year-old pivot remains on the fourth line and he's more of a stopgap option with Matt Nieto (knee) expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.