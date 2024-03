Harkins (upper body) will be a game-time decision heading into Thursday's clash with Washington, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Harkins is currently mired in a 17-game pointless streak and has yet to score a goal in 42 games this season. As such, few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting news regarding his availability Thursday. If the winger can't play, Johnny Gruden figures to slide into his place on the fourth line.