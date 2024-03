Harkins (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Harkins was injured in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton. He has contributed four assists and 36 shots on goal over 42 appearances this campaign. If Harkins can't play Tuesday, the Penguins could recall someone from the minors or dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards.