Pittsburgh claimed Harkins off waivers from Winnipeg on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Harkins supplied 25 goals and 50 points in 44 AHL contests with Manitoba last season. He also chipped in three goals, two assists, 18 shots on net and 16 hits in 22 appearances for the Jets in 2022-23. Harkins is poised to be a depth option for Pittsburgh this campaign.