Harkins (hand) was recalled from a conditioning stint with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Harkins has not yet been activated from long-term injured reserve and hasn't dressed in an NHL game since March 7. The 26-year-old has averaged 8:12 of ice time while tallying 73 hits and four points through 43 games with Pittsburgh this season.
