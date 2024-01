Harkins earned an assist in a 4-3 defeat to Vancouver on Thursday.

Harkins has a helper in each of his last two contests to give him four points in his previous seven games. The winger's recent productivity follows an 18-game pointless start to the 2023-24 campaign. With Reilly Smith (upper body) suffering an injury against the Canucks, the 26-year-old Harkins could be a candidate to move into a third-line role.