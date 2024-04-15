Harkins (hand) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Monday's game versus Nashville, per the NHL media site.

Harkins will likely play in a bottom-six role against the Predators, with both Emil Bemstrom and Valtteri Puustinen candidates to be dropped from the lineup. Before suffering his hand injury, Harkins was stuck in an 18-game point drought, and he has yet to score a goal in 43 games this season.