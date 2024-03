Harkins (upper body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Columbus.

Harkins will miss at least one contest after being injured in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton. He has four assists and 36 shots on goal in 42 games this season. Joona Koppanen, who was recalled from AHL WIlkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday, will play against the Blue Jackets instead.