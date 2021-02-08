McCann (lower body) was still be evaluated Monday and missed the team's practice session. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He is still being evaluated for a lower-body injury. He obviously did not skate today. We should have more of an update tomorrow."

McCann -- who was injured against the Islander on Saturday -- finds himself in a bit of a slump, as he is currently bogged down in a four-game pointless streak. If the natural center is unable to play versus the Isles on Thursday, Zach Aston-Reese (shoulder) could be in line to replace him in the lineup as he works his way back into action.