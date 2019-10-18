Penguins' Jared McCann: Back in action Friday
McCann (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Stars.
McCann will handle his usual duties as the second-line center, slotting in alongside Dominik Kahun and Patric Hornqvist. He'll also presumably work on the second power-play unit, though it hasn't proved particularly fruitful in the early going. McCann has failed to tally a point in the five games besides his three-point outburst versus the Blue Jackets on Oct. 5.
