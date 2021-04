McCann scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

The 24-year-old continues to make an impact with the man advantage. McCann has racked up six goals and 10 points over the last nine games, with most of that production (five goals and two helpers) coming on the power play. On the season, he has 11 goals and 20 points through 28 contests in a breakout campaign.