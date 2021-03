McCann registered two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

McCann, who centered Pittsburgh's makeshift second line between Zach Aston-Reese and Evan Rodrigues, set up tallies by Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust (PP) to support the Penguins' onslaught. It was the second straight multi-point effort by McCann, who scored a pair of goals Thursday against Buffalo. The 24-year-old has 15 points and a plus-12 rating in 22 games this season.