McCann (lower body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

McCann will need to be activated from injured reserve before cracking the lineup next. The 24-year-old has been solid this season with five points over 11 games, and he could take Jason Zucker's (lower body) spot on Evgeni Malkin's line if he's given the green light.