Penguins' Jared McCann: Day-to-day with lower-body issue

McCann is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

McCann becomes the fifth Penguins forward to be battling an injury and his status is likely in doubt for at least Wednesday's game against the Avalanche. The team should confirm his status ahead of the tilt, but it' worth noting that Sam Lafferty was filling in at his spot during Tuesday's practice.

