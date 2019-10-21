Penguins' Jared McCann: Dealing with lower-body injury
McCann (lower body) was briefly spotted on the ice prior to Monday's practice, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McCann looks poised to complete some kind of workout Monday, though it's not clear if he'll stick around when the Penguins healthy players arrive for practice. The center missed Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas with the injury and isn't certain to be ready play Tuesday versus Florida.
More News
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: No update provided•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Back in action Friday•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Iffy against Dallas•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Unable to suit up Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.