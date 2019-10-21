Penguins' Jared McCann: Dealing with lower-body injury

McCann (lower body) was briefly spotted on the ice prior to Monday's practice, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCann looks poised to complete some kind of workout Monday, though it's not clear if he'll stick around when the Penguins healthy players arrive for practice. The center missed Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas with the injury and isn't certain to be ready play Tuesday versus Florida.

More News
Our Latest Stories