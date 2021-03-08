McCann suffered an upper-body injury versus the Rangers on Sunday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Jared is being evaluated for an upper-body injury... He's playing really well for us. He's got good offensive instincts. It's discouraging to see him go down with an injury. Hopefully, it won't be too long and we get some positive news."

McCann's potential absence would be a significant blow for the Penguins as they are already without Jason Zucker (lower body). If McCann is unable to play in Tuesday's tilt with New York, Evan Rodrigues would be the most likely candidate to move into a top-six role.