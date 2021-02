McCann left Saturday's game versus the Islanders in the first period with an undisclosed injury, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCann was injured midway through the first period and did not return from the locker room at the start of the second. Details on his injury are sparse at this stage, but there may be an update after the game. The Penguins continue their road trip Tuesday in New Jersey, giving McCann a couple of days to get healthy.