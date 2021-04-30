McCann had two assists along with two shots and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

McCann figured in on Kasperi Kapanen's game-tying goal midway through the third period, and also set up Jake Guentzel's overtime winner. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong second season in Pittsburgh, notching 13 goals and 15 assists in 38 games.

