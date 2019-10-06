Penguins' Jared McCann: Erupts for three points

McCann scored two goals and an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

All three points came in the second period as the Pens broke out for five goals, and McCann added three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating to his haul for the night. The 23-year-old scored a career-high 19 goals and 35 points last season, but he could be poised to blow past those marks in 2019-20 -- he's seen more than two minutes of ice time on the power play in each of Pittsburgh's first two games after averaging less than a minute of PP time last year.