Penguins' Jared McCann: Erupts for three points
McCann scored two goals and an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
All three points came in the second period as the Pens broke out for five goals, and McCann added three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating to his haul for the night. The 23-year-old scored a career-high 19 goals and 35 points last season, but he could be poised to blow past those marks in 2019-20 -- he's seen more than two minutes of ice time on the power play in each of Pittsburgh's first two games after averaging less than a minute of PP time last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.