Penguins' Jared McCann: Finds net in third period
McCann scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
McCann provided an insurance goal early in the third period to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1. It was McCann's eighth goal in 21 games this season, putting him on track to eclipse the career-high 19 goals he had in 78 games a year ago. McCann has been particularly productive in November, reaching the scoresheet in seven of 10 games and totaling nine points.
