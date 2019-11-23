Penguins' Jared McCann: Finds net in third period

McCann scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

McCann provided an insurance goal early in the third period to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1. It was McCann's eighth goal in 21 games this season, putting him on track to eclipse the career-high 19 goals he had in 78 games a year ago. McCann has been particularly productive in November, reaching the scoresheet in seven of 10 games and totaling nine points.