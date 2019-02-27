Penguins' Jared McCann: Fuels offense in win

McCann scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's the first multi-goal performance of the season for the 22-year-old. McCann now has five points (all goals) in 13 games since joining the Penguins in the trade that sent Derick Brassard to Florida, but his spot on the third line -- and away from either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin -- gives him a limited fantasy ceiling.