Penguins' Jared McCann: Fuels offense in win
McCann scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
It's the first multi-goal performance of the season for the 22-year-old. McCann now has five points (all goals) in 13 games since joining the Penguins in the trade that sent Derick Brassard to Florida, but his spot on the third line -- and away from either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin -- gives him a limited fantasy ceiling.
