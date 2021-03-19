McCann (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with the Devils. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Jared McCann skated in a full capacity today, full contact. He will be a game-time decision tomorrow."

McCann's potential return would be a huge boost for the Pens, as they won't be without Evgeni Malkin (lower body) for at least a week if not longer. In addition to taking over as the No. 2 center, McCann should be expected to link up with the second power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old Ontario native garnered five points in his previous six outings. In order to suit up Saturday, McCann will need to be activated off injured reserve.