Penguins' Jared McCann: Game-time call Wednesday
McCann (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against the Avalanche, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.
McCann received the day-to-day label Tuesday, so his status as a game-time decision doesn't come as a shock. Given that the Penguins are already down four forwards due to injury, McCann will likely give it a go if he's anywhere close to 100 percent. Justin Almeida may be the primary candidate to join the lineup if he can't go, while Sam Lafferty replaced him as the second-line center during Tuesday's practice.
