McCann (upper body) will be a game-time call ahead of Tuesday's clash with Boston, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

McCann will likely retake his spot on the second line alongside Evgeni Malkin and Kasperi Kapanen once given the green light to resume playing. In that role, the natural center should be hard-pressed not to accrue a few points from time to time, though he has been a steaky player while with the Penguins. While officially a game-time decision, McCann will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to play, which will be a clear indication of his availability against the Bruins.