Penguins' Jared McCann: Gets acquainted with Pens

McCann made his Penguins debut Friday, recording a minor slashing penalty and one empty shot over 10:08 of ice time in a 5-3 win over the Senators.

McCann and Nick Bjugstad were traded to the Penguins in a blockbuster trade early Friday, so it was a bit surprising that both players were able to suit up right away. McCann has experience on special teams, but he remained in a fourth-line capacity in his debut with the Pens, therefore, we see no reason to pluck him off the waiver wire.