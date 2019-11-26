Penguins' Jared McCann: Goals in back-to-back games
McCann scored his ninth goal of the year during Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Flames.
McCann's night began with a secondary assist on Alex Galchenyuk's power-play goal in the first period. He would add a goal of his own in the second frame, the two points moving McCann up to 16 points through 22 contests this season. The 23-year-old is almost certainly going to pass his career mark of 35 points in a season, needing just 20 more points over the remainder of the year to eclipse his personal best from 2018-19.
