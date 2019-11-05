Penguins' Jared McCann: Grabs assist in loss
McCann earned an assist in Monday's 6-4 defeat to the Bruins.
Since returning from a lower-body injury, McCann is averaging just 11:42 of ice time, over two minutes less than his season average. Alex Galchenyuk and Evgeni Malkin returning to the lineup has seen McCann dropped into a third-line role, which is no doubt responsible for his drop in ice time. Barring another run of forward injuries, the natural center will be hard pressed to work his way into a top-six role, which limits his fantasy value the rest of the season.
