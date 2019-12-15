Penguins' Jared McCann: Grabs assist in win

McCann registered an assist in Saturday's shootout win over Los Angeles.

McCann ended a four-game pointless streak but still hasn't found the back of the net in nine straight. The center logged 4:17 of ice time with the man advantage, second highest on the team behind Kris Letang. Once the Penguins get Evgeni Malkin (illness) and Sidney Crosby (groin) back into the lineup, the 23-year-old McCann could find himself relegated to a third-line role and bumped down to the No. 2 power-play unit.