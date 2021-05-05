McCann produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

McCann set up Marcus Pettersson's opening tally 1:44 into the game. The 24-year-old McCann has dropped into a third-line role with Evgeni Malkin back from a lower-body injury. That has also cost McCann a role on the top power-play unit. The Ontario native has put together a solid year with 29 points, 88 shots, a plus-12 rating and 38 hits through 41 contests.