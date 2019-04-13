Penguins' Jared McCann: Hoping to suit up for Game 3

McCann (upper body) is "optimistic" that he'll be available for Sunday's Game 3 against the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

McCann ended up being a last-minute scratch for Friday's Game 2 due to an upper-body injury, but it appears as though he's on track to return to the lineup for Sunday's pivotal contest. However, fantasy owners that are considering deploying McCann in daily contests will need to monitor his status closely, as his availability for Game 3 may not be confirmed until the Penguins take the ice for pregame warmups.