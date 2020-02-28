Penguins' Jared McCann: Iffy against Anaheim

McCann will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Ducks, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCann missed Wednesday's loss to the Kings with an upper-body issue, but whatever held him out of that contest clearly isn't overly serious. Confirmation on his status against Anaheim likely won't surface until the Penguins take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy owners considering using him in daily lineups should plan accordingly.