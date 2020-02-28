Penguins' Jared McCann: Iffy against Anaheim
McCann will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Ducks, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McCann missed Wednesday's loss to the Kings with an upper-body issue, but whatever held him out of that contest clearly isn't overly serious. Confirmation on his status against Anaheim likely won't surface until the Penguins take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy owners considering using him in daily lineups should plan accordingly.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.